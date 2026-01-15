Next Article
Priyanka Chopra reveals 'Bloody Mary's's iconic armor was handmade
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra just dropped a behind-the-scenes look at her pirate armor from The Bluff, showing off a sleeveless brown piece with leather straps.
She shared, "Bloody mary's original armor.. Handmade..", giving fans a peek into the film's gritty vibe.
What's the bluff about?
Set in the Cayman Islands, The Bluff follows Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden (Chopra), a pirate who tries to leave her old life for family—but trouble finds her when an old captain comes for revenge over stolen gold.
Catch it on Amazon Prime Video from February 25.
Why does the costume stand out?
Costume designer Antoinette Messam focused on real, functional outfits instead of flashy ones to match the film's raw take on piracy—stepping away from the usual Hollywood pirate glam.