'The Bluff' trailer: Priyanka is at war with Karl Urban

The trailer for the action-thriller, The Bluff, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban, has been released by Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Ballarini, the film explores the haunting fallout of a violent past and a woman's resolve to protect her family at any cost. The movie will premiere on the streaming service on February 25.
Chopra Jonas plays a former pirate in 'The Bluff'
Chopra Jonas plays Ercell Bodden, a former pirate known as "Bloody Mary," who has left her violent past behind for a peaceful life in the Cayman Islands. Living with her husband T.H. (Ismael Cruz Cordova), son Isaac (Vedanten Naidoo), and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Safia Oakley-Green), Ercell seems to have buried her past, until it comes crashing back when Urban's character, Connor, seeks revenge.
'The Bluff' features an ensemble cast and production team
Alongside Chopra Jonas and Urban, The Bluff also stars Temuera Morrison and Zack Morris. The film is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco for AGBO. Chopra Jonas is also one of the producers alongside Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana for Cinestar Pictures. The executive producers include Chris Castaldi, Ari Costa, Kassee Whiting for AGBO; Zoe Saldana for Cinestar Pictures; Thorsten Schumacher for Rocket Science, among others.