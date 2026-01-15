'The Bluff' trailer: Priyanka is at war with Karl Urban

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:58 am Jan 15, 202611:58 am

What's the story

The trailer for the action-thriller, The Bluff, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban, has been released by Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Ballarini, the film explores the haunting fallout of a violent past and a woman's resolve to protect her family at any cost. The movie will premiere on the streaming service on February 25.