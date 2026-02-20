Priyanka Chopra was 'pushed' to seek opportunities outside of Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas , who has been a global star for over a decade now, recently opened up about her decision to explore Hollywood . In an interview with Firstpost, she revealed that she never intended to leave Bollywood but felt "pushed" into seeking opportunities outside of Hindi cinema due to perceived limitations. "I don't think I ever wanted to leave Bollywood." "I felt limited for many reasons when I was working in Hindi films," she said.

Career transition 'I was kind of pushed into wanting to look...' Chopra Jonas's foray into the US entertainment industry began in 2012 with her brief stint as a musical artist. Despite the short-lived career, she quickly transitioned to acting, starting with television roles and later moving on to films. Now, after a decade, she has established herself as a leading star in Hollywood. "I wanted to expand...I was kind of pushed into wanting to look for opportunities that would be exciting to me as an artiste," she said.

Film comeback Chopra Jonas says 'love my Indian films' Chopra Jonas has not appeared in any Hindi films since 2019's The Sky is Pink. However, she is now set to make her return to Indian cinema with the Telugu film Varanasi. "I love my Indian films. I am really happy to be doing Varanasi back in India again, and I would hate to have to choose between the two," she said about her upcoming project.

Industry insights 'They are both different to work with...' Chopra Jonas enjoys working in both Bollywood and Hollywood. "I feel like I straddle both worlds, and I enjoy working in both industries," she said. "They are both different to work with in many ways just as cultures are, but now, my brain can work in two different ways now so it's really a unique, amazing, fun thing to be able to do."

