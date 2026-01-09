Priyanka Chopra eyed for Disney's 'Power Rangers' villain

According to The DisInsider, "Rita Repulsa is the villain and the studio has Chopra Jonas on their wishlist." The actor has never shied away from playing unconventional or morally ambiguous characters. She previously played a villain in Baywatch (2017), where her icy performance as Victoria Leeds was a standout.

New project

Chopra Jonas's upcoming film 'The Bluff' and its release

Chopra Jonas is also making waves with her upcoming action-adventure film The Bluff. She plays a fierce pirate in an R-rated story set in the late 1800s. Directed by Frank Ewen Flowers Jr., the film co-stars Karl Urban and promises a raw take on piracy, far removed from romanticized high-seas adventures. The Bluff is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 25, according to a recent report by Esquire.