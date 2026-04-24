Priyanka to be honored with Global Vanguard at Gold Gala

The Gold Gala, now in its fifth year, has established itself as a premier event honoring the accomplishments of the Asian Pacific community. This year's gala aims to be a more inclusive celebration under the theme "A New Gold World," highlighting cultural and impactful contributions. The event will host over 650 individuals from diverse fields to honor this year's Gold 100 List honorees.

Career highlights

Impact of Chopra Jonas's work across borders

Chopra Jonas's journey from Hindi cinema to Hollywood has been a bridge between Asian Pacific and Western entertainment. Variety reported that she has also used her influence as a producer through her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, to amplify emerging and marginalized talent. Her work has earned her international recognition, including spots on TIME 100 and Forbes's "Most Powerful Women" lists. Meanwhile, she will be making her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.