Priyanka to be honored with Global Vanguard at Gold Gala
What's the story
Actor and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to receive the Global Vanguard Honor at the Gold House's Gold Gala 2026, recognizing her 25-year career spanning industries and continents. She will be honored alongside Simu Liu, Charles Melton, Jet Li, and EJAE at the event on May 9 at The Music Center in downtown Los Angeles.
Event significance
More about the gala and its theme
The Gold Gala, now in its fifth year, has established itself as a premier event honoring the accomplishments of the Asian Pacific community. This year's gala aims to be a more inclusive celebration under the theme "A New Gold World," highlighting cultural and impactful contributions. The event will host over 650 individuals from diverse fields to honor this year's Gold 100 List honorees.
Career highlights
Impact of Chopra Jonas's work across borders
Chopra Jonas's journey from Hindi cinema to Hollywood has been a bridge between Asian Pacific and Western entertainment. Variety reported that she has also used her influence as a producer through her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, to amplify emerging and marginalized talent. Her work has earned her international recognition, including spots on TIME 100 and Forbes's "Most Powerful Women" lists. Meanwhile, she will be making her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.