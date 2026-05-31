Producer Abu intervenes over 'Aja: Sundari' Kozhikode vendor payment dispute

Abu explained that a Vadakara native named Sajith who was entrusted with managing food arrangements, with OPM Cinemas transferring ₹25 lakh to him across 15 transactions. When traders reported not getting paid, the company held back Sajith's final payment and filed complaints with film industry groups and police over financial discrepancies.

Abu assures OPM will pay traders

Abu assured everyone that OPM Cinemas will pay affected traders directly, no matter how the legal process unfolds.

He said they're already collecting bills and bank details so payments can be settled quickly: We have already started collecting bills and bank account details from the affected traders. All pending payments will be settled directly by us.