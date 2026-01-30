Producer on Priyanka's Bollywood exit, calls her similar to SRK

Producer Shailendra Singh recently spoke about the underutilization of Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Bollywood and compared her to Shah Rukh Khan in the context of their potential. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, he expressed regret over how the industry has not fully leveraged Chopra Jonas's talent. He even suggested that both the actors should be the ambassadors of Indian cinema.

Unfulfilled potential 'Who is the voice of Bollywood?' Singh said, "People like Priyanka Chopra should be the brand ambassadors of our industry." "I have asked this question 10 times, 'Who is the voice of Bollywood?' Anyone just stands up and starts owning it." "For the last 15 years it has been Karan Johar, but is he Bollywood? Why is he the voice?" He added, "Priyanka should have been the voice of Bollywood, but humne uski aisi durdasha ki (we treated her so badly) that she left the country."

Career parallels 'If you see Shah Rukh, he is one of...' Singh also spoke about Khan's professionalism and understanding of the film industry. He said, "If you see Shah Rukh, he is one of the most focused stars. He understands his work, and he knows who he is." "Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan... Top people. I mean, wow! These are the people who should be ambassadors of our industry." "They are so like-minded. Similar personalities and attitude to business, no nonsense attitude."

