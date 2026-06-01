Producer Chopra moves 'Alpha' release to July 3 after delays
Alpha, the action entertainer starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, is now releasing on July 3, 2026, a week ahead of schedule.
The move comes after Dhamaal 4 pushed its release to July 17, giving Alpha a clear runway and a better shot at grabbing attention.
Producer Aditya Chopra made the switch so Alpha gets "Alpha has already seen quite a many delays, and the studio wants to give it a grand release," especially after earlier delays.
'Alpha' joins YRF Spy Universe
Alpha isn't just another action film: it's part of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe, featuring Bobby Deol alongside Alia.
The film has been buzzing all over social media and sits between two big comedy releases, Welcome to the Jungle (June 26) and Dhamaal 4.
If you're into high-energy thrillers with star power, this one's definitely worth watching out for!