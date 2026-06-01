Producer Chopra moves 'Alpha' release to July 3 after delays Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Alpha, the action entertainer starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, is now releasing on July 3, 2026, a week ahead of schedule.

The move comes after Dhamaal 4 pushed its release to July 17, giving Alpha a clear runway and a better shot at grabbing attention.

Producer Aditya Chopra made the switch so Alpha gets "Alpha has already seen quite a many delays, and the studio wants to give it a grand release," especially after earlier delays.