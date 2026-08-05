Producer Kapoor denies choosing 'Lock Upp' winner ahead of finale

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 is wrapping up tonight, and the buzz about who'll win is at its peak. The five finalists, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, and Yogesh Rawat, are all set for the big showdown.

At a recent event, when asked if Shreya Kalra was already chosen as the winner, producer Ektaa Kapoor playfully said, Kyun agar Shivangi hogi toh problem hai kya, adding with a smile that she isn't picking the winner herself.