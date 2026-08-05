Producer Kumar arrested in Mumbai in 78L 'Wanted' cheating case
Entertainment
Jaswant Kumar, who produced the Bhojpuri film Wanted, has been arrested in Mumbai by Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly cheating an investor out of ₹78 lakh.
The arrest happened after a court issued a nonbailable warrant.
This all goes back to a first information report in Varanasi, where the investor claims Kumar took money for the film but never paid it back or shared any profits.
Kumar evaded probe, sent to UP
Police say Kumar dodged their investigation for nearly three years and didn't cooperate.
After his arrest, he was brought before a court in Mumbai and has since been taken to Uttar Pradesh for further investigation.
For context: Wanted stars popular Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh.