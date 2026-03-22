Producer Madhu Mantena, yoga expert Ira Trivedi welcome baby boy
Entertainment
Film producer Madhu Mantena and yoga expert Ira Trivedi just became parents to a baby boy.
They shared their pregnancy news back in January with cozy Instagram photos: matching white outfits on a beach, Trivedi showing off her bump, and even their dog joining the moment.
Who are the new parents
Mantena is behind hit films like Ghajini, Queen, Masaan, Super 30, and the series Sacred Games.
Trivedi isn't just a yoga pro: she's also been named one of BBC's 100 Most Influential Women.