Producer Malhotra plans 'Ramayana Part 1' cinematic universe across media
Entertainment
Ramayana Part 1 is about to premiere, but producer Namit Malhotra is already thinking bigger: a whole cinematic universe inspired by Indian mythology.
He wants this project to stand alongside giants like Star Wars and Marvel, with not just movies, but also spin-offs, video games, theme parks, a Broadway musical, and even VR experiences planned.
'Ramayana Part 1' opens November 5
At a pre-release event, Malhotra shared how important it is to show global audiences just how vast and rich the Ramayana story really is.
Namit Malhotra said "this is bigger than anything you have."
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, with music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.
Ramayana Part 1 hits theaters worldwide on November 5, 2026, and a sequel's already lined up for Diwali 2027.