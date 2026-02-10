Producer offers Rajpal Yadav ₹1.11cr support amid jail term

Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav has offered actor Rajpal Yadav ₹1.11 crore as support while the actor faces jail time over a cheque bounce case. "This support is not about money, it is about standing with a fellow human being in his time of need," Singh said, calling Rajpal an "integral part of Indian cinema."

Here's why Rajpal is in legal trouble Rajpal's legal troubles started back in 2010 when he borrowed ₹5 crore to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata.

The movie flopped, cheques bounced, and the debt ballooned to around ₹9 crore with interest—landing him in multiple court cases.

Final plea denied; he was sent to Tihar jail Despite several extensions from the courts and even depositing some money recently, Rajpal couldn't clear the dues.

After his final plea was denied in February 2026, he was sent to Tihar Jail on February 5, 2026.