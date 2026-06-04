Producer Rajesh says he lost ₹120cr on 'Hero' and 'Doctor' Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

Kotapadi J. Rajesh, the producer behind Hero and Doctor, just opened up about losing ₹120 crore after taking over these films to clear a previous debt.

He hoped box office success would help, but delays and disappointing performance made things worse, especially with Hero needing a ₹30 crore refund after its release.