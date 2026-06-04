Producer Rajesh says he lost ₹120cr on 'Hero' and 'Doctor'
Entertainment
Kotapadi J. Rajesh, the producer behind Hero and Doctor, just opened up about losing ₹120 crore after taking over these films to clear a previous debt.
He hoped box office success would help, but delays and disappointing performance made things worse, especially with Hero needing a ₹30 crore refund after its release.
Rajesh cites 'Ayalaan' setbacks and COVID
Repeated production setbacks with Ayalaan stacked up extra expenses, and then the COVID-19 pandemic paused work for three years.
That break not only slowed everything down but also drove up loan interest, leaving Rajesh struggling to recover financially despite his best efforts.