Producer Shankar delays 'Fauzi' to 2027 for grander war spectacle
Entertainment
Prabhas fans will have to wait a bit longer for Fauzi.
The film's release has been delayed to 2027, as producer Ravi Shankar shared that they need extra time in post-production to deliver an even grander war spectacle.
The movie was originally set for December 2026.
Raghavapudi directs 'Fauzi' with 600cr budget
Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and boasts a massive ₹600 crore budget, making it one of the most expensive Telugu films of recent times.
Alongside Prabhas, the cast includes Imanvi Esmail, Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty, and Anupam Kher.
Meanwhile, Prabhas has other major projects lined up: he'll star in Spirit (coming March 2027) and sequels to Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar: Part 2.