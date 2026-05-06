Bengali film producers demand structural changes after BJP's win

The protest was led by several prominent members of EIMPA, including senior producer Ratan Saha, his son and producer-distributor Satadip Saha, director Milan Bhowmik, and producer Krishnanarayan Daga. They also staged a demonstration outside EIMPA president Pia Sengupta's office, demanding an immediate meeting with all stakeholders involved in future decisions about the association. This includes discussions about the next president of EIMPA. The protesting producers alleged that Sengupta is a supporter of Trinamool Congress (TMC) .

Official stance

Positions within EIMPA are decided through elections: Sengupta

In response to the protest, Sengupta clarified that EIMPA is not a political organization and has always maintained cordial relations with the ruling party. She stated, "We welcome the BJP government in the state. But positions within EIMPA are decided through elections." Notably, some members of the film industry have alleged that Tollywood is controlled by a group close to the TMC. This has allegedly prevented many talented artists from getting work due to their political affiliations.