Producers deny ₹50 'Ranabaali' ticket-hike in AP and Telangana
Entertainment
Heard the buzz about Ranabaali tickets getting pricier? The producers have set the record straight: there's no ₹50 hike, and prices will stay standard in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
So, you can catch Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on October 16 without worrying about extra costs.
'Ranabaali' set in 1876-78 Madras famine
Ranabaali is set during the Madras Famine of 1876-78, with Deverakonda leading as the hero and Mandanna playing his wife Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo steps in as the main villain.
While other Telugu films are pushing for higher ticket rates lately, Ranabaali is keeping things affordable for everyone.