Producers seek ₹450cr for 'Ramayana' Hindi rights, nearly double 'King' Entertainment May 22, 2026

Ramayana, the highly anticipated two-part epic from Nitesh Tiwari, is making waves ahead of its Diwali 2026 release.

The film's producers are reportedly asking ₹450 crore for Hindi theatrical rights, almost double the current benchmark associated with Shah Rukh Khan's King, reportedly acquired for about ₹250 crore.

If this goes through, it could totally change how big-budget Indian films are valued.