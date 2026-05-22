Producers seek ₹450cr for 'Ramayana' Hindi rights, nearly double 'King'
Ramayana, the highly anticipated two-part epic from Nitesh Tiwari, is making waves ahead of its Diwali 2026 release.
The film's producers are reportedly asking ₹450 crore for Hindi theatrical rights, almost double the current benchmark associated with Shah Rukh Khan's King, reportedly acquired for about ₹250 crore.
If this goes through, it could totally change how big-budget Indian films are valued.
'Ramayana' ₹4,000cr budget, ₹1,000cr digital talks
With a massive ₹4,000 crore budget and a star cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol, Ramayana is also in talks for a ₹1,000 crore digital rights deal after turning down Netflix's ₹700 crore offer.
Trade experts expect the film to set new box office records too, with domestic earnings predicted between ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 crore and global collections possibly reaching ₹2,500 crore.
The second part is slated for Diwali 2027.