Dhanush faces ₹20cr notice from production house over film delay

Tamil actor and filmmaker Dhanush is facing a legal dispute with Thenandal Films, a prominent production house. The banner has sent him a notice demanding ₹20 crore in compensation for financial losses incurred due to an unfinished film project that was supposed to be shot in 2016. The production house claims that Dhanush's decision to prioritize other commitments led to these losses.

Legal notice details Film was supposed to be shot in 2016 The legal notice states that Dhanush had signed a film titled Naan Rudhran in 2016, but didn't proceed with its shooting. Initially, the actor had allegedly agreed to both act and direct the film, but later changed his commitment. He apparently promised to work on another project for Thenandal Films, which also didn't materialize.

Financial implications Production house claims it invested nearly ₹20 crore Thenandal Films claims that Dhanush's failure to provide a finalized screenplay led to the film being stalled for an extended period. Advocate A. Chidambaram, representing the production house, stated that the project was left midway as Dhanush pursued other films over this one. The banner alleges it invested nearly ₹20 crore in advance payments and pre-production expenses, including payments made to actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and SJ Suryah, who were supposed to be part of the project.

