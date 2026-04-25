Profit sharing helps 'Parasakthi' avoid losses despite ₹150cr spend

Rajinikanth inspired model makes actors stakeholders

This model, inspired by Rajinikanth's way of working, turns actors into real stakeholders and eases pressure on budgets and loans.

Producer G Dhananjayan points out that it lets filmmakers take more creative risks since financial stress is lower.

Plus, when actors are involved in money talks and promotions, like Jiiva taking on both acting and creative producer roles, it builds trust and keeps everyone invested in making the film succeed.