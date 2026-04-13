Can Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' collect ₹100cr in India?

Box office performance

Looking at film in numbers

The cumulative box office gross of Project Hail Mary in India has reached ₹65.65 crore after 18 days of release. The film is expected to touch the ₹75 crore mark by the end of this week, with its fourth week likely pushing it to around ₹85 crore, per Pinkvilla. This means it will need an additional ₹15 crore to cross the coveted ₹100 crore mark- an achievable target given its current trajectory. Globally, it has crossed the $500 million mark.