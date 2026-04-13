Can Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' collect ₹100cr in India?
What's the story
The Hollywood film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, has had a phenomenal third weekend at the Indian box office. The movie raked in nearly ₹12 crore during this period, reflecting a minor drop of 25% from its second weekend earnings. Despite being a space adventure, a genre that doesn't always guarantee success in India, the film is on track to cross the ₹100 crore mark here. Let's look at its chances.
Box office performance
Looking at film in numbers
The cumulative box office gross of Project Hail Mary in India has reached ₹65.65 crore after 18 days of release. The film is expected to touch the ₹75 crore mark by the end of this week, with its fourth week likely pushing it to around ₹85 crore, per Pinkvilla. This means it will need an additional ₹15 crore to cross the coveted ₹100 crore mark- an achievable target given its current trajectory. Globally, it has crossed the $500 million mark.
Genre success
Why is this success significant?
While space adventures have delivered strong performers in the past, like Interstellar and Gravity, Project Hail Mary is a standalone film without any franchise or established brand backing it. This makes its success even more remarkable. Viewers demanding its IMAX shows and strong buzz on social media certainly helped. The film's impressive box office performance highlights the potential for diverse genres to succeed in the Indian market, despite initial skepticism about their viability.