'Project Hail Mary' IMAX return highlights studios favoring longer runs

Miller: 'Project Hail Mary' remains theatrical

Co-director Christopher Miller made it clear on Twitter: don't expect Project Hail Mary to hit streaming anytime soon.

He's encouraging everyone to catch it in theaters for the full experience, saying, "This is a movie that needs to be seen on a big screen. It won't be on streaming any time soon. Bring friends and loved ones. It's an experience to share with others."

This fits the new post-pandemic trend where movies stay on the big screen longer so audiences can enjoy them together.