'Project Hail Mary' IMAX return highlights studios favoring longer runs
Project Hail Mary, the sci-fi film from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, is getting a special one-week return to IMAX starting this weekend.
The movie, originally released on March 20, is sticking around theaters as it nears a huge $600 million at the box office, a clear sign that studios are favoring longer theater runs instead of rushing to streaming.
Miller: 'Project Hail Mary' remains theatrical
Co-director Christopher Miller made it clear on Twitter: don't expect Project Hail Mary to hit streaming anytime soon.
He's encouraging everyone to catch it in theaters for the full experience, saying, "This is a movie that needs to be seen on a big screen. It won't be on streaming any time soon. Bring friends and loved ones. It's an experience to share with others."
This fits the new post-pandemic trend where movies stay on the big screen longer so audiences can enjoy them together.