'Project Hail Mary' opens $140.9 million globally, projected $162.9 million domestic

'Project Hail Mary' breaks studio record

Project Hail Mary opened huge for Amazon MGM Studios, pulling in $140.9 million globally on its first weekend and breaking the studio's previous opening record set by Creed III.

The hype isn't just in the US audiences across Europe and Asia are showing up too.

Based on Andy Weir's novel about an astronaut trying to save humanity, the story seems to be connecting with people everywhere, proving that big sci-fi adventures are definitely back in style post-pandemic.