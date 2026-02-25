'Psycho Saiyaan' review: Tejasswi Prakash shines in dark, gripping thriller
The new psychological thriller Psycho Saiyaan is out now on Amazon MX Player.
Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, the series stars Tejasswi Prakash (in her OTT debut) as Charu and Anud Singh Dhaka as Kartik Pandey.
The story follows a student in Ujjain whose crush spirals into obsession, leading to stalking and crime.
How to watch the series
You can stream all eight episodes for free on Amazon MX Player. It's also available through the MX Player app, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.
The cast features Ravi Kishan as gangster Huntry Chauhan alongside Yashpal Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Surbhi Chandna, Vaarun Bhagat, and Srishti Shrivastava.
Visual treat for the eyes
The series generated early buzz.
If you're into atmospheric visuals, the show was shot across Ujjain, Katni, and even some rugged spots in Georgia.