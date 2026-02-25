'Psycho Saiyaan' review: Tejasswi Prakash shines in dark, gripping thriller Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

The new psychological thriller Psycho Saiyaan is out now on Amazon MX Player.

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, the series stars Tejasswi Prakash (in her OTT debut) as Charu and Anud Singh Dhaka as Kartik Pandey.

The story follows a student in Ujjain whose crush spirals into obsession, leading to stalking and crime.