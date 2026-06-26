'Cannot guarantee box office success...': Pulkit reveals Salman's life-changing advice

Advice

'What are you going to achieve by stressing about it?'

Samrat shared that Khan told him, "Pulkit, I am Salman Khan. Even I don't have the guarantee of my next Friday. So, who do you think you are? What are you going to achieve by stressing about it?" "It made me realize that if someone of Salman Khan's stature cannot guarantee the box office success of his next film, I have absolutely no reason to carry that stress."