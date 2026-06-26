'Cannot guarantee box office success...': Pulkit reveals Salman's life-changing advice
What's the story
Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat recently opened up about the life-changing advice he received from superstar Salman Khan. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed how Khan's words helped him deal with the pressures of the film industry. "I was incredibly anxious, wondering how the film and my performance would be received by the audience," Samrat recalled.
Advice
'What are you going to achieve by stressing about it?'
Samrat shared that Khan told him, "Pulkit, I am Salman Khan. Even I don't have the guarantee of my next Friday. So, who do you think you are? What are you going to achieve by stressing about it?" "It made me realize that if someone of Salman Khan's stature cannot guarantee the box office success of his next film, I have absolutely no reason to carry that stress."
Inspiration
'Khan eats, sleeps, and breathes films 24/7'
Samrat also revealed that Khan's dedication to his craft has been a huge inspiration for him. "He eats, sleeps, and breathes films 24/7," he said. "Even on a lucky day when he gets just three hours of sleep, he is constantly thinking about his projects, whether it's spotting the perfect person for a character or brainstorming a massive action piece that the audience will love in the theaters."
Family values
'He won't even lift a finger without his father's permission'
Samrat also praised Khan's humility and respect for his family. "The way he cares for his people is a massive learning experience," he said. "At the end of the day, he is still Salim sir's son. He won't even lift a finger without his father's permission." "That deep respect and unconditional love for family is something I constantly witness in his house, and it's a quality I deeply admire and strive to emulate."