Pulkit Samrat's 'Rahu Ketu' shoot wraps up, he shares BTS pics
Pulkit Samrat just wrapped up shooting his new film, Rahu Ketu. He shared some fun behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram and called the whole experience "grah-level," giving a heartfelt shoutout to co-stars Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, and the crew.
The movie, directed by Vipul Vig, promises a blend of comedy and cosmic chaos and kicked off filming in April with a traditional muhurat.
Samrat to make OTT debut with 'Glory'
The film features a lively ensemble including Chunky Panday and Piyush Mishra.
While fans wait for Rahu Ketu to drop, Samrat is gearing up for his OTT debut in Glory.
Shalini Pandey is working alongside Dhanush in Idli Kadai, and Varun Sharma was recently seen in Wild Wild Punjab on Netflix.