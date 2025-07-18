Pulkit Samrat's 'Rahu Ketu' shoot wraps up, he shares BTS pics Entertainment Jul 18, 2025

Pulkit Samrat just wrapped up shooting his new film, Rahu Ketu. He shared some fun behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram and called the whole experience "grah-level," giving a heartfelt shoutout to co-stars Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, and the crew.

The movie, directed by Vipul Vig, promises a blend of comedy and cosmic chaos and kicked off filming in April with a traditional muhurat.