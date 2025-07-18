Srijit Mukherji's 'Lawho Gouranger Naam Re' to hit theaters winter 2025 Entertainment Jul 18, 2025

Srijit Mukherji is back with Lawho Gouranger Naam Re, a period drama arriving in theaters winter 2025.

The film explores three different eras of Sri Chaitanya's life, diving into the mystery around his disappearance.

The news was confirmed by DAG Creative Media and SVF.