Srijit Mukherji's 'Lawho Gouranger Naam Re' to hit theaters winter 2025
Srijit Mukherji is back with Lawho Gouranger Naam Re, a period drama arriving in theaters winter 2025.
The film explores three different eras of Sri Chaitanya's life, diving into the mystery around his disappearance.
The news was confirmed by DAG Creative Media and SVF.
Subhashree, Ishaa, Indraneil in lead; filming wrapped up in June
The cast features Dibyajyoti Dutta, Subhashree Ganguly, and Indraneil Sengupta in lead roles—switching things up from earlier casting rumors.
Ishaa Saha also joins the lineup, making her debut in a Mukherji film.
Filming wrapped up after the Kolkata schedule finished in late June.
Mark your calendars!
Lawho Gouranger Naam Re will be released in theaters in winter 2025.