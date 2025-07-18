Next Article
'Ronth' on OTT: Dileesh Pothan's acclaimed cop drama streams from July 22
Ronth, the Malayalam police drama that's earned critical praise, is set to stream on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium from July 22.
Starring Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew, the film will be available in Malayalam plus dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.
Watch 'Ronth' on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium
After its successful theatrical run, Ronth arrives online for easy streaming on both JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium—perfect for a movie night at home.
'Ronth': A unique take on the buddy cop genre
Directed by Shahi Kabir, Ronth stands out for its intense story about two cops facing personal struggles and moral choices during one eventful night.
Critics have praised its fresh take on the buddy cop genre and the strong chemistry between the leads.