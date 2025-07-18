'Ronth' on OTT: Dileesh Pothan's acclaimed cop drama streams from July 22

After its successful theatrical run, Ronth arrives online for easy streaming on both JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium—perfect for a movie night at home.

'Ronth': A unique take on the buddy cop genre

Directed by Shahi Kabir, Ronth stands out for its intense story about two cops facing personal struggles and moral choices during one eventful night.

Critics have praised its fresh take on the buddy cop genre and the strong chemistry between the leads.