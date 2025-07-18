Next Article
Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' nears ₹21 crore mark, breaks into top 10
Rajkummar Rao's latest film, Maalik, pulled in ₹21.14 crore in its first week—just shy of breaking into his top 10 highest-grossing movies (Roohi is at ₹21.93 crore).
Thanks to strong word-of-mouth and loyal fans, Maalik is holding its own, but it'll have to face some tough competition from Saiyaara soon.
'Maalik' shows steady growth throughout week 1
Directed by Pulkit and starring Manushi Chhillar and Prosenjit with Rao, Maalik started solid with ₹3.75 crore on day one and kept steady over the weekend at ₹5.25 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.
The momentum continued through the week with daily collections between ₹1.29-2.10 crore, showing that audiences are still turning up for it as it heads into week two.