Manisha Koirala receives honorary doctorate from University of Bradford
Bollywood star Manisha Koirala just received an honorary doctorate from the University of Bradford, UK.
In her speech, she shared, "I stand here not as someone who came through the traditional path of education, but as someone who learned through life—through hard work, failure, resilience, and service."
She thanked the university for recognizing her journey and said this honor proves "no matter where you start, your journey matters."
Honored during Bradford's year as UK City of Culture
Koirala's career has spanned hits like Saudagar (her 1991 debut), Dil Se.. and Company. She recently made a comeback with Netflix's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024).
Getting this recognition during Bradford's year as UK City of Culture made it extra special for her.
At the ceremony, she also congratulated the graduating class and gave a shoutout to fellow honoree Daniel Lee.