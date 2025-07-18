Manisha Koirala receives honorary doctorate from University of Bradford Entertainment Jul 18, 2025

Bollywood star Manisha Koirala just received an honorary doctorate from the University of Bradford, UK.

In her speech, she shared, "I stand here not as someone who came through the traditional path of education, but as someone who learned through life—through hard work, failure, resilience, and service."

She thanked the university for recognizing her journey and said this honor proves "no matter where you start, your journey matters."