Punjab and Haryana HC reopens 'Lawrence of Punjab' release dispute
Entertainment
Zee's new docuseries, Lawrence of Punjab, which dives into the story of alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was all set to drop on Zee5 on April 27. But just before launch, government communications put everything on pause.
Now, the Punjab and Haryana High Court is getting involved and will take up the case again on May 11.
Zee says advisories lack legal basis
Zee is pushing back against communications from the Centre dated April 23 and April 24 that advised it not to release the show.
The company says these restrictions aren't backed by law or due process.
The court has also brought Punjab into the mix to sort out who actually has authority here, putting a spotlight on how media releases get regulated in India.