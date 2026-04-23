Punjab Police urge ban on 'Lawrence of Punjab' citing 69A
Entertainment
Punjab Police have asked the government to ban ZEE5's upcoming docuseries, Lawrence of Punjab, before its April 27 release.
Their main worry? The show might glorify jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and send the wrong message to viewers.
They have cited Section 69A of the IT Act in their request.
Police warn show could mislead youth
Police say the series could mislead young people and stir up trouble by showing real-life crimes like Sidhu Moose Wala's 2022 murder.
Politicians are also weighing in: some call it a threat to Punjab's image, while ZEE5 says it is meant as a deep dive into social issues and student politics.