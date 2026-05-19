What happened to Inder Kaur? Punjabi singer abducted, found dead

Punjabi singer Yashinder Kaur, popularly known as Inder Kaur, was found dead in a canal in Ludhiana on Tuesday morning. The 29-year-old had been missing since May 13, leading to a detailed investigation by the police. Her family has alleged that she was abducted by a Canada-based man named Sukhwinder Singh. Here's what is being alleged.

Investigation update Family reported Kaur missing on May 13 The police recovered Kaur's body from a canal in Ludhiana around 11:00am on Tuesday. Her family had reported her missing after she left home around 6:30pm on May 13 to buy groceries, but never returned. They alleged that Singh, who lives in Canada, wanted to marry Kaur and had traveled from Canada to Punjab (via Nepal) with his associates to force her into marriage.

Murder claims Family questions police's handling of the case The family has alleged that Singh and his associates intercepted Kaur, kidnapped her at gunpoint, murdered her, and dumped her body in the Neelo Canal before fleeing back to Canada. They have also questioned the police's handling of the case, alleging that despite an FIR being registered on May 15 against Singh and his associate Karamjit Singh, no timely action was taken.

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Ongoing investigation Police investigating all angles in the case The police have confirmed that a case has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused. Police said they are investigating all possible angles in the case. As per reports, Kaur had met Singh on Instagram three years ago and formed a relationship. However, after Kaur found out that Singh was married with children, she cut ties with him and rejected his marriage proposal. Thereafter, it's believed, Singh hatched the plan to target the singer.

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