PVR Inox launches new 4-screen multiplex in Agra
Entertainment
PVR Inox just launched a four-screen multiplex at Anjana Central, Agra, right as Dhurandhar: The Revenge hits theaters.
Designed to be more than just a cinema, the space has cozy cafe-inspired interiors in beige and deep green, plus real greenery in the foyer for a relaxed hangout vibe.
Each screen has its own color theme
All four auditoriums feature RGB laser projection and Dolby 7.1 sound with Harman (JBL) speakers for crisp visuals and immersive audio.
Each screen has its own color theme (green, blue, or gray), comfy PVR recliners, and a curated gourmet menu served in a cafe-style social setting.