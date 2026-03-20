PVR Inox launches new 4-screen multiplex in Agra Entertainment Mar 20, 2026

PVR Inox just launched a four-screen multiplex at Anjana Central, Agra, right as Dhurandhar: The Revenge hits theaters.

Designed to be more than just a cinema, the space has cozy cafe-inspired interiors in beige and deep green, plus real greenery in the foyer for a relaxed hangout vibe.