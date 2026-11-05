PVR INOX launches Rajasthan's 1st IMAX in Jaipur with 'Ramayana'
Entertainment
Big news for movie lovers in Jaipur: PVR INOX has just launched the state's very first IMAX screen at Pacific Mall, Mansarovar.
The new spot opened on November 5 with the film Ramayana and adds five more screens to the city, bumping Jaipur's total up to 78.
This also means PVR INOX now runs 27 IMAX screens across India.
IMAX features 4K laser Dolby surround
This IMAX isn't just about a bigger screen: it comes packed with 4K laser projection, Dolby Surround Sound, and immersive 3-D tech.
Plus, there are four other screens here with high-end visuals and audio.
Moviegoers can also enjoy luxury touches like Celebrity Recliners, a food court, and self-ordering kiosks, all part of PVR INOX's push to make cinema outings feel extra special for everyone.