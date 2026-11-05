PVR INOX launches Rajasthan's 1st IMAX in Jaipur with 'Ramayana'

Big news for movie lovers in Jaipur: PVR INOX has just launched the state's very first IMAX screen at Pacific Mall, Mansarovar.

The new spot opened on November 5 with the film Ramayana and adds five more screens to the city, bumping Jaipur's total up to 78.

This also means PVR INOX now runs 27 IMAX screens across India.