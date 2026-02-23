PVR INOX opens Hubballi's 1st-ever multiplex with high-tech PXL auditorium
PVR INOX just opened a brand-new seven-screen multiplex at Inorbit Mall, Hubballi—marking the city's debut of their high-tech PXL auditorium.
With 1,386 seats and neighbors like Apple and Tommy Hilfiger in the same mall, it's aiming to be a hotspot for moviegoers looking for something extra.
What to expect from the new cinema
The star here is the PXL auditorium, loaded with 4K laser projection (think super-bright and colorful), Dolby Atmos sound for that "in-the-action" vibe, and RealD 3D visuals.
You also get plush Celebrity Recliner suites, Front Row Loungers if you want to stretch out, plus a menu packed with global eats and signature snacks.
Misha Narang, Ajay Bijli at launch
The launch had Managing Director Ajay Bijli calling the new tech a perfect fit for Hubballi's growth.
Actor Misha Narang was there too, celebrating with her Kannada film screening.
PVR INOX says it aims to expand the PXL experience beyond Bengaluru.