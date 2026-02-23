PVR INOX opens Hubballi's 1st-ever multiplex with high-tech PXL auditorium

What to expect from the new cinema

The star here is the PXL auditorium, loaded with 4K laser projection (think super-bright and colorful), Dolby Atmos sound for that "in-the-action" vibe, and RealD 3D visuals.

You also get plush Celebrity Recliner suites, Front Row Loungers if you want to stretch out, plus a menu packed with global eats and signature snacks.