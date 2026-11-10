'Pyre' screenings curtailed to under 100 nationwide after 'Ramayana' release
Entertainment
Vinod Kapri's film Pyre has lost most of its screenings, going from 400 shows to fewer than 100 nationwide, after Ramayana: Rise of a Legend released on November 5.
The new Ramayana movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is taking over screens everywhere, making it tough for smaller films like Pyre to get noticed.
Kapri urges fair screens for 'Pyre'
Kapri pointed out that in cities like Nainital and Bareilly, Pyre isn't playing at all; Haldwani has just one show, and that is running house-full, and Delhi dropped from 70 shows to only 16, even though every screening is full.
He's urging theaters to give smaller movies a fair shot, saying they can attract audiences too: "We are not getting screens."