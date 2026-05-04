'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak': Why director shot alternate happy ending

On April 29, the iconic Bollywood film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak celebrated its 38th anniversary. To commemorate this occasion, actor Dalip Tahil revisited the intense creative conflict that happened behind the scenes. Speaking to The Times of India, he revealed that the tragic climax faced immense pressure from distributors who wanted a happy ending. The film starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in lead roles.

Creative conflict The distributors' demand for a happy ending Tahil revealed that the distributors were unhappy with the film's depressing ending. "Their main concern was that both the lovers die in the end. They kept telling Nasir saab, 'Please change it, make it a happy ending.' There was a lot of pressure because they felt a tragic ending would not be commercially viable." The demand for a happier resolution put producer-writer Nasir Hussain in a fix, since his son, director Mansoor Khan, was confident about the original climax.

Director's resolve The emotional stand-off between the producer and director Tahil recalled the emotional situation, saying, "Since it was Mansoor's first film, and Nasir saab was producing and had also written it, it became a very emotional situation." He added that Mansoor made his stance clear to his father. "Mansoor told his father very clearly, 'If you make a happy ending, then please take my name off the film as director.' That was a huge blow for Nasir saab," he shared.

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