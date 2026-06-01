Quivers officially cancer-free after 14-year endometrial fight, Stern says Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Big news for fans of The Howard Stern Show: Robin Quivers, who's Howard Stern's radio partner, is officially cancer-free after fighting endometrial cancer for 14 long years.

Howard Stern shared the update on Monday's show, calling it "a miracle" and saying he was stunned when Robin told him.