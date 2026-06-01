Quivers officially cancer-free after 14-year endometrial fight, Stern says
Entertainment
Big news for fans of The Howard Stern Show: Robin Quivers, who's Howard Stern's radio partner, is officially cancer-free after fighting endometrial cancer for 14 long years.
Howard Stern shared the update on Monday's show, calling it "a miracle" and saying he was stunned when Robin told him.
Stern calls Quivers a fighter
Stern gave Robin major credit for her determination: she took charge of her health, stuck to her treatment plan, and never wavered.
He called her "a fighter."