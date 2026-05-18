Qureshi stuns at Cannes in gown by Eman AlAjlan
Entertainment
Huma Qureshi made a memorable entrance at the Cannes Film Festival, rocking a dramatic black velvet gown by Saudi designer Eman AlAjlan.
With its sculpted bodice, plunging neckline, and sheer layered skirt, her look was a modern nod to old Hollywood style, finished off with soft waves, bronzed makeup, and a diamond choker.
Qureshi alternates suits and Banarasi outfits
This isn't Qureshi's only standout moment at Cannes: she's switched things up all week with everything from sharp power suits to traditional Indian Banarasi outfits.
Her bold choices and effortless style have definitely put her on the festival's fashion map for 2026.