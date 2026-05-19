Qureshi turns heads at Cannes in black velvet 'Hope' screening

Qureshi's gold leaf embroidery, Instagram reflection

The gown's gold leaf embroidery around the neckline popped against the velvet, showing off some serious craftsmanship.

Keeping it classy, Huma paired her look with simple gold studs, Gianvito Rossi heels, and a deep burgundy manicure.

On Instagram, she reflected on her journey: "To me, being a modern Indian woman is not about perfection. It is about authorship. Building yourself in public. Brick by brick."

Her words (and style) felt authentic and inspiring for anyone chasing their own dreams.