'Raaka' leak reveals Padukone, Mandanna, Kapoor roles in Atlee film
Entertainment
Big update for movie fans: Raaka, Atlee's much-talked-about film starring Allu Arjun, just had its main character details leaked.
According to reports, Deepika Padukone is said to be playing a pregnant woman whose struggle for survival forms one of the emotional threads of the film: she's even filming while in her third trimester.
Rashmika Mandanna plays her guide and protector through a dangerous, Vedic-inspired world.
Janhvi Kapoor steps in as a tribal queen with a key part in the bigger plot.
'Raaka' eyed for December 2027
Raaka is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema's most ambitious projects yet.
The film is aiming for a December 2027 release (exact date still to come), so mark your calendars!