'Raaka' leak reveals Padukone, Mandanna, Kapoor roles in Atlee film

Big update for movie fans: Raaka, Atlee's much-talked-about film starring Allu Arjun, just had its main character details leaked.

According to reports, Deepika Padukone is said to be playing a pregnant woman whose struggle for survival forms one of the emotional threads of the film: she's even filming while in her third trimester.

Rashmika Mandanna plays her guide and protector through a dangerous, Vedic-inspired world.

Janhvi Kapoor steps in as a tribal queen with a key part in the bigger plot.