'Raaka' clips spark fan theories: What's coming on Atlee's birthday?

One of the most popular theories suggests that the number "37" is a reference to director Atlee's birthday on September 21. Fans on X have been breaking down the number as 3 x 7 = 21, suggesting that it could be a countdown to a major reveal on his birthday.

Reports suggest that a making-of video featuring key technicians from the film is set to be released on September 20 evening, just before Atlee's birthday.