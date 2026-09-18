'Raaka' clips spark fan theories: What's coming on Atlee's birthday?
What's the story
A few promotional materials for the upcoming film Raaka have sparked a flurry of fan theories online. Released by Sun Pictures on Thursday, first came a poster with only the numbers "37" against a dark, smoky background with "RAAKA" written in gold below it. The lack of any caption or explanation led to widespread speculation among fans. Then on Friday, the banner dropped a 16-second clip promising "global triumph." Seems like this phrase could be the film's tagline.
Birthday theory
Countdown to Atlee's birthday on September 21
One of the most popular theories suggests that the number "37" is a reference to director Atlee's birthday on September 21. Fans on X have been breaking down the number as 3 x 7 = 21, suggesting that it could be a countdown to a major reveal on his birthday.
Reports suggest that a making-of video featuring key technicians from the film is set to be released on September 20 evening, just before Atlee's birthday.
Speculation
Other theories surrounding the number '37'
Other theories suggest that "37" could indicate Allu Arjun's multiple roles in the film.
Some fans believe it may be a title clue, character detail, or even a release-date hint disguised as a countdown.
Another theory suggests that the number could be related to the film's release window, with some reports indicating a late-2027 release while others suggest it could extend into 2028 due to its scale.
Film details
All about 'Raaka'
Directed by Atlee, Raaka marks his first collaboration with Arjun. Sun Pictures is producing the tentpole.
Deepika Padukone has been confirmed as the female lead, while Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are also reportedly part of the cast.
The film is said to be a large-scale socio-fantasy action spectacle set across two timelines: a tribal Puranic-Vedic era and present day.