'Raakh' trailer 2: Ali Fazal takes on dangerous criminals

Character insights

Trailer promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller

The trailer opens with a close-up of a pair of eyes and a maniacal laugh. It gives us glimpses into the troubled pasts of Babu (Makhija) and Rajjo (Yadav) through quick flashes of their crimes. Meanwhile, SI Jayprakash (Fazal) is on a race against time to catch them as they leave destruction in their wake. Raakh is inspired by the infamous Ranga-Billa case, where two men were arrested and later hanged for raping and murdering two teenagers in Delhi.