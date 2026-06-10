'Raakh' trailer 2: Ali Fazal takes on dangerous criminals
What's the story
The second trailer of Ali Fazal's upcoming series, Raakh, was released on Wednesday. The show, set in the 1970s, follows a shocking crime that sparks a nationwide manhunt. It explores the intersection of crime and justice. The new trailer teases an intense battle between a relentless cop (Fazal) and two dangerous criminals (Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav).
Character insights
Trailer promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller
The trailer opens with a close-up of a pair of eyes and a maniacal laugh. It gives us glimpses into the troubled pasts of Babu (Makhija) and Rajjo (Yadav) through quick flashes of their crimes. Meanwhile, SI Jayprakash (Fazal) is on a race against time to catch them as they leave destruction in their wake. Raakh is inspired by the infamous Ranga-Billa case, where two men were arrested and later hanged for raping and murdering two teenagers in Delhi.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
they’re on the run… the chase is about to begin 🏃#RaakhOnPrime, New Series, June 12 @deepak30000@NegiR@sunandagj@prosit_roy@anusha_nkumar@sandeepsaket83#AliFazal@iamsonalibendre@EndemolShineIND@BhaDiPa#AamirBashir@therakeshbedi@anshul14chauhan@akashmakhija94… pic.twitter.com/JngpFKM78f— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 10, 2026
Series details
Show to stream from June 12
Raakh also features Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir. The show is directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, with Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket as creators, writers, and co-directors. The dialogues are penned by Ayush Trivedi. It will premiere on Prime Video on June 12.