Raashii Khanna wraps 'Mauja Hi Mauja' shoot
What's the story
Actor Raashii Khanna has completed the shooting for Anees Bazmee's upcoming film Mauja Hi Mauja. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. Khanna shared behind-the-scenes moments from the set on Instagram. She said, "Akshay sir, Vidya ma'am and Anees sir, thank you for making this journey so much fun. The film may be wrapped, but I have a feeling the stories from this set will keep us laughing for a long time!"
Behind-the-scenes fun
'Every film has a story on screen...'
Khanna said the shoot for Mauja Hi Mauja felt more like a vacation than work.
She wrote, "Every film has a story on screen, but sometimes the real fun happens when the cameras aren't rolling!"
"From the unstoppable laughter to the Ludo games, dumb charades, carrom matches, and all the madness in between, there was never a dull moment."
Future ventures
Other projects of Khanna and 'Mauja Hi Mauja's buzz
Apart from Mauja Hi Mauja, Khanna is also working on Dharman with superstar Rajinikanth.
She will also reprise her role as Megha in the second season of the hit crime drama Farzi.
The show, created by Raj & DK, will see Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi return as Sunny and Michael, respectively.
Meanwhile, Mauja Hi Mauja has reportedly bagged a ₹60 crore all-India distribution deal with PVR INOX Pictures.