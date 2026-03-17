Raashii Khanna on inflation hitting films: It's possible
Raashii Khanna is a bit anxious about how global conflicts and rising prices might hit the movie business.
With her film Ustaad Bhagat Singh releasing March 19, she pointed out that inflation could make people skip theaters to save money for essentials.
Will streaming platforms become more popular?
Drawing from her middle-class background, Khanna said that films are like a luxury. When there's no money, films will not be our first priority.
She thinks smaller movies might struggle most, while streaming platforms could become even more popular.
On her film with Kalyan and upcoming projects
Khanna signed up for Ustaad Bhagat Singh just because of Pawan Kalyan's star power: she called him "larger than life" and praised his respect for women.
She promises fans will get to see vintage Pawan Kalyan in this family entertainer.
Up next, she has projects with Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, and Farzi season two.