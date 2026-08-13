Raashii Khanna begins shooting for Prime Video's 'Farzi 2'

The lead actor of Farzi, Shahid Kapoor, had begun filming for the second season back in March.

He shared a black-and-white photo with the show's creators, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, on Instagram, announcing "Farzi 2 day 1... back at it!!!"

In February, he confirmed the show's renewal with another social media post featuring a picture with Nidimoru and Dasarakothapalli.