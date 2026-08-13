Raashii Khanna begins shooting for Prime Video's 'Farzi 2'
What's the story
Actor Raashii Khanna has kick-started the shoot for the highly anticipated series Farzi 2, where she reprises her role as RBI Officer Megha Vyas. The actor shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set on Instagram, including a photo of herself enjoying a hot mocha grande and another of her getting makeup done. "Crunchy red hat mocha grande with almond milk for..? #backatit #farzi2 (sic)," she captioned the post.
Production update
Shahid Kapoor had begun filming in March
The lead actor of Farzi, Shahid Kapoor, had begun filming for the second season back in March.
He shared a black-and-white photo with the show's creators, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, on Instagram, announcing "Farzi 2 day 1... back at it!!!"
In February, he confirmed the show's renewal with another social media post featuring a picture with Nidimoru and Dasarakothapalli.
Show's success
Recap of 'Farzi' S1
The first season of Farzi, created by the popular filmmaker duo Raj & DK, starred Kapoor, Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar, among others.
The eight-episode series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2023, and received positive reviews from viewers.
It follows a small-time con artist who unwittingly gets involved in the criminal underworld.