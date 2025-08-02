Raashii Khanna to star in Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur'

Film set during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La

Directed by Shiv Rawail and hitting theaters in November 2025, the movie tells the story of 120 Indian soldiers making a legendary last stand against over 900 Chinese troops.

With intense training, real Ladakh locations at freezing temperatures, and Khanna adding emotional depth, this film aims to honor one of India's most heroic battles—and promises an inspiring watch for anyone interested in stories of courage.