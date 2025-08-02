'The Yogurt Shop Murders' on OTT: Where to watch, timings Entertainment Aug 02, 2025

HBO's new docuseries, The Yogurt Shop Murders, drops in India on August 4.

This four-part series dives into the chilling, still-unsolved 1991 case of four teenage girls killed at a yogurt shop in Austin, Texas.

It explores the investigation, legal twists, and how the media covered the story—even decades later.