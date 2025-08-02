'The Yogurt Shop Murders' on OTT: Where to watch, timings
HBO's new docuseries, The Yogurt Shop Murders, drops in India on August 4.
This four-part series dives into the chilling, still-unsolved 1991 case of four teenage girls killed at a yogurt shop in Austin, Texas.
It explores the investigation, legal twists, and how the media covered the story—even decades later.
What to expect?
You can catch all episodes exclusively on JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium.
Expect interviews with investigators, legal experts, journalists, and families—plus a closer look at key details like why the case remains open despite DNA samples with the FBI.
Episode release schedule
Episodes roll out every Friday from August 4 to August 25. The lineup: Fire and Water, The Fifth Victim, Mental Evidence, and In Your Time.
Fun fact: Emma Stone is one of the executive producers behind this project!