Will Coldplay's 'kiss cam' ruin more execs' careers?

A Coldplay concert in Boston on July 16, 2025, unexpectedly went viral when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were caught on the stadium's 'kiss cam.' Their awkward reactions blew up online, leading to trending hashtags—and both execs stepping down from their jobs.

The moment that started it all The clip of Byron and Cabot looking embarrassed on the jumbotron quickly made waves online.

Even Chris Martin joked about it during the show: "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

The video kept spreading, and Astronomer later posted a tongue-in-cheek clip featuring a cameo from Gwyneth Paltrow.

Both execs have since resigned After all the buzz, both Byron and Cabot resigned. By late July, Astronomer's board had accepted Byron's resignation.

The whole episode has people talking about how fast a concert moment can change real lives.